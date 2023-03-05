Virginia girl on big mission 'has always had passion for helping,' mom says

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — How many 9-year-olds wake up thinking of ways to make the world a better place?

Let's consider Winter Davis, an elementary school student who decided that she would help the children of Haiti get shoes for their naked feet. The images of barefoot kids bothered her, and she took action launching a project called "The 7 City Shoe Drive."

"We have all seven school districts on board," said Winter's mom Kendra Barner.

They ask for gently used shoes that they ship to Haiti. That is a big accomplishment for such a little girl, and Winter is also raising funds to support fellow classmates who need help to pay for after-school activities.

The effort is now established as a nonprofit called "Winter's Place."

When Winter was asked what inspired her to take on the goal to help classmates and children in Haiti, her answer was simple and poignant: "Because in this world, sometimes you see a lot of shooting and stuff and sometimes you want to look on the news and see happy stuff," said Winter.