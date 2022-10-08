Man critically injured in shooting at West End apartments

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting at a Henrico apartment complex that left a man critically injured early Saturday morning.

Officers said 911 calls came in just after 2:50 a.m. about reports of a shooting in the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court. That is at the Copper Spring apartments off West Broad Street and Mayland Drive.

"Police, Fire, and EMS responded to the scene, rendered aid, and transported an adult male to the hospital, where he is in critical condition," officials said.

Police said their investigation into the shooting is ongoing and that they need the public's help.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit online at P3Tips.com. Both methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.