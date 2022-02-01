Windsor asks to dismiss discriminatory policing case

RICHMOND, Va. -- A small town in southeastern Virginia has asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit that alleges its police department has operated in a way that led to discrimination against Black people.

The town of Windsor called the allegations made in the lawsuit filed by former Attorney General Mark Herring “erroneous and conclusory.”

The court action came after an investigation by Herring’s office that was prompted by a traffic stop involving two Windsor police officers and Caron Nazario, an Army lieutenant who is Black and Latino.

Body camera video of the traffic stop showed the officers drawing their guns, pointing them at Nazario and using a slang term to suggest he was facing execution before pepper-spraying him and knocking him to the ground.