Woman jumped from 2nd-floor window; 7 taken to hospital after West End apartment fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Three adults and four children were taken to an area hospital after a fire at their West End apartment Friday night, according to authorities.

Firefighters were called to the 8300 block of Winchmere Court off Shrader Road just before 11 p.m., according to Henrico Assistant Chief and Fire Marshal Henry Rosenbaum.

"While enroute, fire units were advised of people trapped on the second floor," Rosenbaum said.

A woman, who was the last person inside the apartment, jumped from a second-floor window as firefighters arrived, officials said.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from the apartment's front second-story windows.

"A large amount of fire was in the rear of the apartment and extending over the roof," Rosenbaum said.

Three adults and four children were transported to VCU Medical Center for smoke inhalation.

Their apartment has "extensive smoke and fire damage" as did an adjacent unit, Rosenbaum said.

Seven people who live in that neighboring apartment were also displaced.

Henrico Fire Marshals are investigating what sparked the fire.

"Henrico Fire reminds everyone the value of having working smoke alarms in all homes," officials said. "If you are not able to escape a structure, shut doors between you and the fire."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.