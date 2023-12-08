Receiving a devastating diagnosis is life changing. This Chesterfield couple is helping families cope

RICHMOND, Va. -- Cindy and Owen Wyatt know how difficult receiving a devastating diagnosis from a doctor can be on your family.

“It’s a day that’s going to change your life,” Owen told CBS 6 inside the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU (CHoR).

In 2013, one of their three-year-old twin boys, Logan, was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor.

Cindy describes the experience as walking through fire.

“We just want to wanted to give back to a place that has given so much to us and help other families. To help other families in any way that we can make the journey less of a burden and less frightening,” the Wyatts explained.

The Chesterfield County couple started the Willow Tree Foundation in 2014. They raise money for local families who have children with chronic illnesses.

This year, the foundation made a $200,000 gift to Children’s Hospital Foundation to support the construction of the new Children’s Tower at Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU.

That gift was recognized in the hospital with the Willow Tree Consult Room, a designated calm and quiet space within the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit where families and care teams can have a supportive space for some of life’s most difficult conversations.

“When Logan was diagnosed with a brain tumor, I think neither one of us knew anything about cancer or chronic illnesses or any of that stuff,” Cindy recalled.

They credit the care team at CHoR with providing a positive care experience for Logan.

Their foundation previously helped fund remodels at VCU’s hospitals including a playroom, a family room, and a family consult room.

Owen Wyatt said his son still has monthly appointments at CHoR but is happy and health 11 years after receiving that shocking diagnosis.

The Willow Tree Foundation is run entirely by volunteers and fundraises through an annual golf tournament. For more information on The Willow Tree Foundation, visit www.thewillowtreefoundationrva.org

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!