HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- For at least the third time in its history, Willow Lawn is being eyed for a major transformation.

Owner Federal Realty Investment Trust recently unveiled a long-term plan to redevelop the shopping center and its 37 acres into a new mixed-use district, that over time could include over 2,200 residential units and 500,000 square feet of commercial space.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.