Willow Lawn adds Ugly Dumpling as newest restaurant tenant

RICHMOND, Va. -- An upstart Asian restaurant chain is entering the Richmond market.

Ugly Dumpling, a new concept with one other location in New Jersey, is preparing to open in the Shops at Willow Lawn , a spokesperson for the company confirmed.

The restaurant recently signed a lease for a 6,500-square-foot space at 1601 Willow Lawn Drive that’s housed a handful of restaurants in the last decade, including American Tap Room, Hattie Mae’s Southern Kitchen and Legends Grille.

Ugly Dumpling’s menu is filled with dishes inspired by Shanghai street food, including steamed buns, dumplings and wontons, as well as fried rice and noodle dishes. Ugly Dumpling’s signature dish, the company says, is its Xiao Long Bao, which are soup dumplings filled with chicken, pork, cucumber and crab.

