Man killed in Sunday evening Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating a Sunday evening homicide on Willoughby Court in Richmond.

"At approximately 6:45 p.m., Richmond Police officers responded to the 2100 block of Willoughby Court for the report of a person shot," a Richmond Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "Once on scene officers located an adult male with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injury."

Police have not yet released information about a motive or suspect in this shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call G. Sullivan at 804-646-3929 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.