Richmond man wanted in Chesterfield double shooting; police ID man killed

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities are searching for a Richmond man wanted in a shooting in Chesterfield that left a man dead and a woman critically injured.

Officers were called for a report of a shooting in the 7800 block of Provincetown Road around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said Sunday afternoon that 27-year-old William A. Simpson IV, of 3700 block of King and Queen Drive, died of his injuries.

Detectives said 32-year-old Willie G. Williams III, of the 4400 block of Waldor Drive in Richmond, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, breaking and entering with intent to commit murder, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. But police said more charges are pending.

Police described Williams, of the 4400 block of Waldor Drive in Richmond, as a black male, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 150 pounds.

Officers believe the shooting is "an isolated incident" and said their investigation into the crime is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case or Williams' whereabouts is urged to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

