RICHMOND, Va. -- Willie Nelson will embark on a concert tour that begins in August.

The 88-year-old country music legend will bring his Outlaw Music Festival to Virginia Beach on September 17, 2021.

Tickets are available here.

Other cities on the tour include Philadelphia, Raleigh, Charlotte, and Columbia, Maryland.

Nelson will be joined by Sturgill Simpson, Government Mule, and Margo Price.