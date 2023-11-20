Williamsburg-area custom suit company finds its fit in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. --A year and a half after it opened its first location on the Peninsula, a custom clothing company has expanded with its first Richmond store.

Andre’ Julius, which primarily caters to men, selling custom suits, blazers, tuxedos and shirts, opened a showroom earlier this month at 1309 E. Main St. downtown.

Owner Andre’ McLaughlin said each garment is made to order, with men’s suits starting at $799. His showrooms operate on a by-appointment basis and also offer custom women’s suits.

“You really have the ability to design your suit or shirt or tuxedo or whatever it is,” McLaughlin said. “Clients come in and they pick through about ten thousand fabrics from mills across the world. They pick their fabric and they pick their buttons and linings and all the other elements that go with that garment.”

