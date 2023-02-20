Watch Now
Williamsburg Road closed near Richmond International Airport

Posted at 6:06 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 06:06:33-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Williamsburg Road (Route 60) is closed between Klockner Drive and Lewis Road, near Richmond International Airport, on Monday morning.

Henrico Police said the road would remain closed for several hours while the crash team investigated "a pedestrian being struck earlier this morning."

Police have not yet released additional information about the incident.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

