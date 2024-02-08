Early morning Richmond fire leaves 3 without home

RICHMOND, Va. -- An early morning house fire on Williamsburg road in Richmond's Fulton Hill neighborhood has left three men without a home Thursday morning. Luckily first responders say a smoke alarm alerted the occupants to the fire.

Fire crews tell CBS 6 that the fire was first reported at 4:27 a.m. and crews first arrived on the scene at 4:30 a.m. Once there they report seeing smoke coming from the attic.

No injuries are being reported from the fire. Something that Richmond Fire is crediting to the working smoke alarm. "This one had a working smoke detector that alerted the occupants," stated Batallion Chief Raymond Neville, "They were able to escape they knew what the sound meant."

Crews expect to be out on the scene for some time as they investigate what caused the fire to begin. However an HVAC system might be the culprit. Chief Neville says that investigators will be looking into the system to see if it and the cold temperatures contributed to the fire.

