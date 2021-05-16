Man killed in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police are investigating after a man was killed in Richmond's East End Saturday night.

Officer Phon Hoonsan said police were called to the 2200 block of Williamsburg Road in Montrose Heights for a shooting call at 10:25 p.m.

"Officers arrived and found an adult male, down and unresponsive, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," Hoonsan said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Hoonsan.

Police said the Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of death of the victim, whose name has not yet been released.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information is urged to call Major Crimes Detective Mansfield at 804-510-4209 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.