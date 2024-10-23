Henrico car crash causes area power outage, shuts down portion of Williamsburg Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A portion of Williamsburg Road between White Oak Road and Old Williamsburg Road has been shut down after a car crash Tuesday evening.

Police say the street will be closed for several hours while Dominion Energy works to restore power and repair power poles damaged in the crash.

"Henrico Police are on scene of a single-vehicle crash in the 4500 block of East Williamsburg Road, where several power poles were damaged, and power is out," police wrote in a statement. "Motorists are encouraged to utilize Interstate 64 or Old Williamsburg Road to White Oak Road (which is prohibited to trucks over 7800 pounds)."

