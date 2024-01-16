Crash on Williamsburg Rd in Henrico sends person to the hospital

HENRICO CO, VA -- Henrico County police say they are trying to figure out if an overnight crash that shut down Williamsburg Road near Richmond International Airport was caused by the weather.

Police say they were called at 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Jackson Avenue. "Officers located a vehicle that had struck multiple parked vehicles and one patient that was transported to a local hospital with injuries," Henrico County police wrote in a press release.

Anyone who may have information they think may be helpful are encouraged to contact Henrico County Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crimestoppers at (804) 780-1000.

