He's gone where no man has gone before. Why did coming to Richmond put William Shatner in a peculiar position

RICHMOND, Va. -- Galaxy Con returns to Richmond this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

Actors, cosplayers, costume contests, parties, and celebrities like the legendary William Shatner will be in attendance. After Shatner's Friday appearance, fans have an opportunity to peek inside the life of the "Star Trek" icon with a showing of his documentary, "William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill," at the historic Byrd Theater.

Shatner told CBS 6 reporter Antoinette Essa that the film's success with early audiences has put him in a peculiar position when it comes to audience Q&A following the screenings.

"The film is about me. It's biographical. So what do I say? 'Oh, I really liked the film.' Well, does that mean you really liked me? Have to because this is my film," he said. "So I'm in a peculiar position of embarrassment, of talking about myself all the time. Richmond will be the first time talking to the audience afterward about the film and I haven't seen the film. And I'm thinking, how do I say, 'Oh, yeah, I was great in that scene?' My safety is, 'I haven't seen it, did you like it? Tell me why you liked it.'"

If you missed Shatner's documentary, it debuts nationally on his 93rd birthday, March 22.

Shatner will be back at GalaxyCon on Saturday. He calls it a learning experience for him and his fans.

Galaxy Con is 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 am. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.