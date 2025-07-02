Hidden for decades: World War II soldier's letter finds its way back to Virginia family

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A World War II letter written by a soldier to his mother has found its way back to his family after being discovered during a home renovation in Chesterfield County.

The letter, written by William Leslie Waller in 1943 while serving in the South Pacific, was found hidden behind a mantle in the family's former home in the Village of Ettrick.

Wayne Coleman, a U.S. Army veteran who is now a real estate investor, discovered the envelope 26 years ago after purchasing and renovating the two-story house that once belonged to the Waller family.

"I actually joined the Army in 1976," Coleman said.

Coleman found the letter shortly after ripping up some flooring in the home.

"This mantle I ripped off the wall, something fell," Coleman said.

The envelope was addressed to "Mrs. O.M. Waller, 18 Main Street, Ettrick" from "PFC William L. Waller" who was stationed in the South Pacific.

Inside was a handwritten letter dated Sept. 12, 1943, in which William wrote to his mother during the war.

"I've been writing quite a few days, but I've been busy and also haven't had anything to talk about," William wrote in the letter.

William, born in 1906, was the oldest of seven siblings and became the family patriarch after his father died before World War II.

Rudy Waller, William's nephew, said he was almost 6 feet 2 inches tall and was "formidable" and "commanded a presence."

The family affectionately called William "Uncle Brother." Rudy said his uncle also had some unique qualities.

"If you put your elbows on the table, he'd reach over with a butter knife and pop you in the elbow with the end of the butter knife," Rudy recalled.

William Waller passed away in 1976 when Rudy was just 10 years old. By 1999, the family had sold their home.

Coleman kept the letter safe for more than two decades before recently reaching out to find a relative of William Waller.

When Rudy learned about the letter during a video call, he was overjoyed.

"This is a fantastic surprise, thank you so much," Rudy said.

Among Rudy's few possessions from his uncle are a pocket watch, the U.S. flag from William's funeral and a captured Japanese flag signed by everyone in William's platoon.

Now, 82 years after Mrs. Waller received the letter at her home in Ettrick, it's heading to Georgia to join Rudy Waller and his family.

"I really appreciate that surprise," Rudy said. "Thank you so much for keeping it, you know, and it's so safe and everything, I do appreciate it."

