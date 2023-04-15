Police: Man holed up in shed for 7 hours pointed 2 guns at troopers before he was killed

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. -- A man who officials said pointed two guns at state troopers was shot and killed following a seven-hour standoff in rural Amelia County early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The incident began just after 8 p.m. Friday when when deputies with the Amelia County Sheriff's Office arrived at a home in the 15200 block of Poorhouse Road to take 45-year-old William E. Harver Sr. into custody on an emergency protective order, according to Virginia State Police Public Relations Director Corinne Geller.

"Upon the deputies' arrival, the male barricaded himself in a shed on the property and fired a shot," Geller wrote.

Deputies asked for the help of the State Police Tactical Team and over the next seven hours, officials said law enforcement worked to negotiate with Harver to surrender.

When the tactical team began to approach the shed around 3 a.m., Harver came out and pointed two handguns at troopers, according to Geller.

That is when troopers fired and Harver was shot.

A state police medic rendered aid to Harver until EMS crews arrived, but he died at the scene, officials said.

Harver's body is being taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination and autopsy.

Geller said both handguns were recovered at the scene and that no troopers or deputies were hurt.

"In accordance with state police policy, the troopers involved in the shooting have been placed in administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation," officials said.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office is investigating the fatal shooting.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.