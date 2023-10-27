Century-old William Byrd Hotel Barber Shop shuttering as Richmond landlord seeks new operator

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s not the first time in its nearly 100-year history that the William Byrd Hotel Barber Shop has closed its doors, but for patrons and employees of the old-school, walk-in-style hair salon, they hope it won’t be the last time. The longtime barbershop on Davis Avenue, in the base of the former hotel high-rise across Broad Street from the Science Museum of Virginia, is shuttering at the close of business Saturday as the current leaseholders and owners look to line up a new operator.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.