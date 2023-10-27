Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Century-old William Byrd Hotel Barber Shop shuttering as Richmond landlord seeks new operator

William Byrd Hotel Barber Shop 02.jpg
Richmond BizSense
William Byrd Hotel Barber Shop 02.jpg
Posted at 7:15 AM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 07:15:58-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- It’s not the first time in its nearly 100-year history that the William Byrd Hotel Barber Shop has closed its doors, but for patrons and employees of the old-school, walk-in-style hair salon, they hope it won’t be the last time. The longtime barbershop on Davis Avenue, in the base of the former hotel high-rise across Broad Street from the Science Museum of Virginia, is shuttering at the close of business Saturday as the current leaseholders and owners look to line up a new operator.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone