Mechanicsville man killed on Route 1

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — A Mechanicsville man was killed in a crash on Route 1 (Boydton Plank Road), according to Virginia State Police.

Police identified the deceased driver as 43-year-old William W. Broske III.

The crash was reported at 7:03 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9, along Route 1 near Franklin Street.

"The preliminary investigation reveals that a sedan [driven by Broske] was traveling south on Route 1 when it crossed the centerline and struck a northbound SUV," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote in an email. "The driver of the SUV was transported for treatment of injury not believed to be life-threatening. Neither driver was wearing seatbelts."

The investigation into the crash remained ongoing.

