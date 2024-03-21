Wildfire prompts closures inside Shenandoah National Park

LURAY, Va. -- A fire that started Wednesday afternoon in Northwestern Virginia has now prompted the National Park Service to issue closures for Shenandoah National Park.

The fire started Wednesday afternoon and firefighters estimate that it has burned 450 acres. Currently, firefighters are continuing suppression activities and attempting to establish a fire line. The fire is only 10% contained at this time.

Due to the fire a number of roads and trails in the park are closed. That includes Skyline Drive from Thornton Gap to Matthews Arm. Trail closures include the Appalachian Trail from Elkwallow to Beahms Gap, Rocky Branch, Neighbor Mountain, Jeremys Run, and Byrds Nest 4.

National Park Service firefighters are working with the Luray Fire Department and the Virginia Department of Forestry in the fight against the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

