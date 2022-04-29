Wildfire closes North Carolina stretch of Blue Ridge Parkway

ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- A portion of the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina remained closed Friday because of a wildfire in the Pisgah National Forest, officials said.

The U.S. Forest Service said firefighters are working to contain the Barnett Branch Fire in the Pisgah Ranger District. The fire is approximately 172 acres burning in rough terrain, the forest service said.

The Blue Ridge Parkway is closed from U.S. Highway 276 to The Pisgah Inn and will be reopened as soon as possible, officials said. Yellow Gap Road is closed and expected to remain closed through the weekend pending fire conditions, the service said.

The Pisgah Inn, located at milepost 408, is still accessible from Asheville via U.S. 276. It's not in any imminent danger and officials said no evacuations have been ordered.