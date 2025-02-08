4 dogs transferred to Richmond SPCA amid California fires now available for adoption

RICHMOND, Va. — Four dogs transferred to the Richmond SPCA amid the wildfires in Los Angeles are now available for adoption.

The dogs were transferred to Richmond so that shelters in California could work to clear space for more displaced or injured pets.

"Creating room for these animals is critical to reuniting families and providing urgent veterinary care to animals in need," the SPCA explained last week.

The dogs are named (from left) Be Mine, Charming, Darling and Smoochie.

WTVR courtesy of Richmond SPCA

"With Valentine's Day right around the corner, love is in the air, and these pawfect doggos are ready to find a place in your heart (and your home!)" a Facebook post from the SPCA reads.

To view a list of all available dogs and read more about the adoption process, click here.

