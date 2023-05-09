Doug Wilder calls for investigation into VCU Health’s $73M downtown development payout

RICHMOND, Va. -- Former governor Doug Wilder is calling for an investigation into a $73 million payment quietly paid by VCU Health System to back out of its lease for an unbuilt downtown development project. Wilder, a VCU professor and namesake of its L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, plans to call for the investigation at a press conference this morning at the State Capitol, according to an advisory put out late Monday afternoon. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

