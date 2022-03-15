Wife of man shot to death by Richmond Police still missing a week later

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The wife of a man who was fatally shot by Richmond Police has been missing for a week, leaving her family and friends concerned for her well-being.

Tracy Epps is described as a devoted grandmother whose last known address was at a West End hotel. Crime Insider sources said that video surveillance from the 56-year-old woman's hotel gave detectives evidence that raises questions about her well-being.

Around that time, Richmond Police fatally shot her husband after they said he threatened them. Since then, police have been searching for Tracy.

Police said that Tracy's husband, LC Epps, was agitated when officers arrived on Garber Street earlier this month. Police said that he pointed a gun at two officers and they fired at him, killing him.

Crime Insider sources said detectives believe they found footage of LC prior to the deadly shooting. In this footage, he is said to be seen wheeling a luggage cart in the parking lot of the hotel where Tracy was staying.

Tracy hasn't been seen since.

"I've reached out to her on Facebook, I've called, I've reached out on text and haven't heard back," Elizabeth Pullin, a longtime friend, said.

She said that Tracy not reaching out to any of her friends is out of character and she is praying that Tracy is okay.

"She worked very hard," Pullin said. "Worked for Owens & Minor for years. She'd come and see me all the time. She was very independent. We don't want to stop looking. We just want her found."

Henrico Police detectives are working with Richmond detectives along with Tracy's family in this missing person case.