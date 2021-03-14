Widow elated after finally receiving blanket made of late husband's t-shirts

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A Chesterfield woman is elated that he sentimental blanket made from her late husband's clothing has finally arrived in the mail.

Sonjia Davis, whose husband, John, unexpectedly passed away in November from brain and lung cancer, had mailed away their collectible t-shirts they had accumulated from every vacation and excursion to a company that stitched them together to make a blanket.

"I cut them and measured perfectly. I folded them up and kissed every shirt goodbye because everyone was a memory for us,” she recalled.

The company then mailed the blanket to her Midlothian home through the United States Postal Service on February 17.

Even since then, an online tracking system showed the package sat somewhere inside the Richmond Distribution Center in Sandston.

“[USPS] has lost clothes, you name it. They’ve lost all kinds of stuff. So I got really upset when this was lost and I found out it went post office. I got really upset because I was scared this was going to happen and sadly it did,” Davis stated.

For months, CBS 6 has heard from countless viewers who have posted on our Facebook page or filled our inboxes with complaints about missing or late mail.

WTVR

Davis shared the good news that the blanket finally arrived Saturday, March 13.

She said she learned Thursday that the package somehow wound up in USPS' Greensboro North Carolina Distribution Center.

She said a post office office supervisor there offered to overnight the blanket to her.