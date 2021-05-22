Widow tired of dodging bullets in Richmond neighborhood: 'Go to bed and cover your head'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some neighbors who live along and near Powell Road in South Richmond said they fear for their lives and worry they will get shot by a stray bullet.

“You don't even want to be in front of the window. You don't even play your television too loud. You go to bed and cover your head," said Alice Tripp, who has lived near Powell Road for five decades.

The 84-year-old widow said does not want to move because this is the home she shared with her husband and she also wants to live the rest of her life there.

"I heard a lot of gunshots, but that's nothing new because we hear them quite often," Tripp said about Thursday night. “It seems to be part of life now.”

WTVR Violence along Powell Road on Richmond's Southside.

Police said a man showed up to Chippenham Hospital Thursday night with gunshot wounds and investigators determined the scene was in the 2000 block of Powell. At last check Friday, the victim remained in critical condition.

Eddie Archer, who does not know the victim, said things have gotten worse.

"It's been a quiet neighborhood, but just for some reason something has just gone haywire," Archer said.

WTVR Bullet dents neighbor's car on Powell Road on Richmond's Southside.

His SUV took on collateral damage with the hood dented and singed by a slug from Thursday's violence, which was eerily similar to what happened right next door five weeks ago.

That is when a 17-year-old girl watching TV was wounded when a bullet came through the wall.

Archer said the girl has not yet returned home and that that sends a strong message.

"When it turns dark, we've got to be more protective," Archer said. "We've got to bring them in the house.

WTVR Richmond City Councilman Mike Jones (9th District)

Archer hopes police make a break in the case and said he planned to call Councilman Mike Jones (9th District) "to see if we can get more surveillance" in the area.

Jones called the number of shootings "ridiculous" and urged those responsible to "find a different way to get our hustle on, so everyone can enjoy life."

"I think we are beyond the statement of put your guns down,” Jone said. “The reality is this: for folks that are in the game, ya'll need to be conscious of the fact that we are really impacting. You may have beef with someone or someone got at you but c'mon this is not the way to come about it."

Jones, who used to live just a few blocks from Powell, said "help is on the way" for those who live on Powell and surrounding streets.

"I'm going to hold the mayor's feet and city council's feet to the fire," Jones said. "I’m so far past statements, salutations, political posturing. You know decrees that gun violence is a health crisis, I get that, [but] we need resources flowing into the community."

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.