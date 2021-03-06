Why you need to be extra careful on these busy Chesterfield roads next week

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police will begin a "traffic enforcement operation" on Hull Street Road along with several connecting roads in Chesterfield County next week.

Officers will target "speeding, reckless driving, red-light running and mobile device use while driving" from March 7 through March 13, officials with the police department said in a news release Friday.

WTVR

Officers will also be watching connecting roads, like Courthouse Road, Bailey Bridge Road, Old Hundred Road S., Winterpock Road, Genito Road and others.