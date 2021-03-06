Menu

Why you need to be extra careful on these busy Chesterfield roads next week

Chesterfield Police are focusing on a "traffic enforcement operation" along Hull Street Road and a number of connecting roads next week.
Posted at 9:08 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 21:08:56-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police will begin a "traffic enforcement operation" on Hull Street Road along with several connecting roads in Chesterfield County next week.

Officers will target "speeding, reckless driving, red-light running and mobile device use while driving" from March 7 through March 13, officials with the police department said in a news release Friday.

Officers will also be watching connecting roads, like Courthouse Road, Bailey Bridge Road, Old Hundred Road S., Winterpock Road, Genito Road and others.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.

