Why veteran on important mission visited Virginia's State Capitol: 'It could save your life'

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Marine Corps and Army veteran on a one-man mission to raise awareness about veteran suicide was in Richmond Saturday.

Darren Hafford is pledging to do 50 push-ups at every state capitol in 50 days to raise awareness and funding for the cause.

Hafford said he was inspired by that popular challenge where people would do 22 push ups for 22 days to raise awareness for veteran suicide.

But the Texas man decided to take it further and do 44 push ups for 44 days. Now he has decided to top his previous challenge and is going for 50 in 50.

"If you're having a tough time, please reach out to someone," Hafford said in front of the Virginia State Capitol Saturday. "It could save your life. The world is a much better place with you in it. That's why you're here and we'd love to keep you around."

Richmond was stop number 35, so to reach his goal, Hafford has 15 more state capitols to visit in 15 days.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). It is a free, 24/7 service that offers support, information, and local resources.