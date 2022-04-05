Why store voted best gift shop in Virginia is closing

RICHMOND, Va. -- An iconic Richmond store that was voted Best Gift and Home Decor Shop in Virginia for the past four years is closing.

Store owner Sharon Coleman, who posted the news on social media Monday, said her shop will be “closing down” beginning this week with an ongoing sale.

Coleman started the business in 1988 with her husband, Tony, who passed away in February, according to her website.

WTVR Tinkers in Richmond

Since then Coleman said she lost her joy and that it does not feel right to keep the business going without him.

Additionally, Coleman said the retail landscape has changed and that manufacturing and shipping issues have made it hard to get merchandise.

She also said that while the store shines during the holidays, the rest of 2020 was a challenge.

"I always knew that I didn’t want to be the 80 year old shop owner looking for the coolest new thing," she wrote. "I also knew that I one day wanted to actually celebrate the holiday season instead of worrying about merchandise. This year, I will be able to do that, which will be very different."

WTVR Sue Sanders and Sharon Coleman

Coleman also thanked her staffers for their hard work, including the store's manager Sue Sanders.

"Thank you for understanding and for 34 years of love, inspiration, creativity, and kindness,” Coleman wrote.

The store on Westwood Avenue does not have a firm closing date, but Coleman said that customers who have a gift card or credit should use it now.