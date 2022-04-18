Why this former Ukrop's manager never misses a Monument Ave. 10k

RICHMOND, Va. -- Former Ukrop's assistant store manager Ray Flournoy was working that the Richmond-based grocery chain's Brook Run location in 2001 when Ukrop's helped the Sports Backers launch the Monument Avenue 10k. He ran in the very first race.

While Ukrop's stores may be gone, Flournoy has not yet missed a race in its 21-year history.

WTVR

He said the vibe of the event keeps him coming back year after year.

"I always compare it to Richmond's Mardi Gras," he said. "You don't have to be a runner to participate in it. You can be a runner, power-walker, jogger. You can hop, skip, whatever you want to do. Dress up. There's so much to do when you're out there. So it's just where everyone can come together. It's all about a healthy lifestyle. And it's for a good cause." >

The Ukrop's Monument Ave. 10k is on Saturday, April 23.