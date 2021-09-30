Why this Chester community is on high alert

CHESTER, Va. -- Every threat is treated as a real one.

Law enforcement experts say that's how police react when there are reports about suspicious activity.

Crystal Lee is homeless and scared. She, her two young children and her husband have fallen on hard times. They’re living day to day on a busy stretch of Route 10 in Chester.

"If someone is strong enough to abduct someone in broad daylight, then they could do it to me and the kids," Lee said.

On that same stretch, police say a woman witnessed a car making a hard right into a parking lot Tuesday morning around 9:20, saw a man inside get out and then force a woman into a car.

"I think we are gonna try and sticking together more,” said Lee. “We have to."

Police say the witness describes the man as heavy-set and possibly white or Hispanic. The woman, according to the witness, was Hispanic or Asian with black hair and was wearing a green shirt.

Crime Insider sources say detectives scoured the area for hours Tuesday, looking at every angle of security footage.

Two convenience store workers tell said that it happened on the sidewalk and out of sight of their cameras, putting everyone there on high alert.

"Everything is getting crazier and crazier,” said Lee. “This world has gone to hell in a handbasket."

The area is very close to Interstate 95 and the witness told police the car was headed in that direction.