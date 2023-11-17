Why the VUU tower in Richmond will be staying dark for now

RICHMOND, Va. -- A “beacon” in Richmond’s Northside is temporarily dark less than a year after it was allowed, though not fully permitted, to shine.

The illuminable “VUU” logo signs atop the campus bell tower at Virginia Union University have not been turned on for months, further dimming the nearly century-old structure that’s been shrouded in scaffolding since summer.

Repairs are being made to the tower’s facade, which sustained storm damage earlier this year. A spokesperson for the university said the signs were turned off because of the repairs and will remain off until construction is finished. A time frame for completion was not specified.

