Why the pedestrian bridge to Belle Isle will temporarily close

RICHMOND, Va. -- The pedestrian bridge to Belle Isle will be closed temporarily after receiving reports that concrete pieces were found on the bridge.

The city and bridge engineer consultants discovered that the concrete pieces fell from an open joint of the Lee Bridge. The pedestrian bridge was closed to protect the public.

After the bridge maintenance team removed all loose concrete pieces, the city bridge engineer and the consultants determined that there is no imminent danger.

While bridge engineers are planning a long-term solution, the pedestrian bridge can reopen with a scaffolding protection system.

The vendor will install the scaffolding on Thursday and they expect to be done with the project on or before Friday.

