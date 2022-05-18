Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Why the pedestrian bridge to Belle Isle will temporarily close

Belle Isle Pedestrian Bridge
WTVR
Belle Isle Pedestrian Bridge
Posted at 5:27 PM, May 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-18 17:27:02-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The pedestrian bridge to Belle Isle will be closed temporarily after receiving reports that concrete pieces were found on the bridge.

The city and bridge engineer consultants discovered that the concrete pieces fell from an open joint of the Lee Bridge. The pedestrian bridge was closed to protect the public.

After the bridge maintenance team removed all loose concrete pieces, the city bridge engineer and the consultants determined that there is no imminent danger.

While bridge engineers are planning a long-term solution, the pedestrian bridge can reopen with a scaffolding protection system.

The vendor will install the scaffolding on Thursday and they expect to be done with the project on or before Friday.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone