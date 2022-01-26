Why the FBI is helping Richmond businesses get 'cyber ready'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Is your business cyber smart? Do you have a plan in place in the event that hackers attack your systems?

That’s what the FBI wants businesses to think about and they are putting on a free workshop today to help businesses get prepared.

The FBI is partnering with the Metropolitan Business League and NetworkingTechnologies and Support for today’s cybersecurity awareness workshop.

There is still time for businesses across the area to sign up for the free virtual event.

Special Agent in Charge Stanley Meador, from the FBI’s Richmond office says businesses don’t have to be cyber experts to be cyber ready.

“We want you to be cyber proactive now versus cyber reactive. You want your mindset as a business or corporation to be cyber proactive. Start having these conversations now. We don’t want to have the initial cyber conversation on how to be prepared at the actual crisis,” Meador said.

Register here for the “Be Cyber Ready”- a free virtual workshop starts January 26 at Noon.

