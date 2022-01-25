Why some Henrico homeowners are getting a check from the county

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico supervisors Tuesday night are expected to approve an ordinance that would provide a real estate tax rebate of 2 cents per $100 of assessed value to property owners in the county. County officials believe it will be the first time a Virginia locality has provided such a rebate since the General Assembly granted them with permission to do so in 2005, the Henrico Citizen reported. Click here to read more.

