Why some Chesterfield residents are protesting a proposed development

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County leaders bought some land in 2020 and now they're looking to bring in a new development and some jobs to the county. However, not everyone is in favor of these plans.

A few dozen people gathered in protest ahead of a Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors meeting on Thursday night.

Those who demonstrated were upset about a rezoning proposal paving the way for the development of the massive upper Magnolia site in the western part of the county.

Moseley resident Ashley Aliff was among those who voiced their opposition.

"We've got well, water, we've got wetlands that they're wanting to build on, we have traffic problems, we do not agree with any of this," Aliff said.

The development in the area of Moseley and Duval Roads would be separated by a future Powhite Parkway expansion.

To the west, hub and to the east, new single-family homes and schools.

Officials hoped that concerns from residents could be addressed at Thursday's meeting.

Deputy county administrator for community development Jesse Smith provided an overview of the latest version of the project.

"There's really six, I'm just gonna call them primary issues, we've heard so far," Smith said.

Officials said they planned to increase buffer zones, allow no access to Moseley Road and possibly relocate the proposed new high school to reduce traffic and environmental impacts.

They also announced something of a compromise over community concerns around plastic product manufacturing at the site.

"So at this stage, we're proposing to eliminate that as a primary use. What we're proposing to do is add it as an accessory use."

County leaders said the project could bring lots of employment and more people to the county. However, protestors said they want a new plan altogether.

"We need to get the schools separated from the larger industrial project so that we can get our school that we need. And then we can move forward with hopefully withdrawing this plan and coming up with something that this community desires and very much needs, parks, restaurants, things for kids to do," Aliff.

An exact date was not given on Thursday night but the next community meeting is scheduled for some time in March.