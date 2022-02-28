Why some are concerned with Youngkin's 'divisive concepts' report

RICHMOND, Va. -- On the final day of February, the topic of how Black history is taught in schools was center stage at Virginia’s Capitol. It comes after Governor Youngkin’s administration released an interim report Friday, outlining a handful of materials previously promoted by the Virginia Department of Education they say contain “divisive concepts.”

Youngkin’s Executive Order 1 ordered education officials to review materials, policies and curriculum to see if they contained “divisive concepts” and remove them from circulation. The governor campaigned on removing materials related to Critical Race Theory, a graduate-level academic study of how systemic racism impacts American law and the economy.

As state lawmakers entered the building Monday morning, a group of young protesters greeted them with chants of “Teach Black history!” and “Protect Black children!” During floor speeches in the House of Delegates, members from both parties addressed the report and broader issue.

“We will oppose voices that call for us to be separated from each other, whether those voices come from a bigot wearing a bed sheet or a well-meaning community organizer who calls for spaces and groups in our schools to be set apart for one race or the other,” said Del. AC Cordoza (R-Hampton) while announcing he was forming a new caucus after the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus denied him membership.

“I can think of no other way to describe it than an attempt to erase our history and prevent our students from receiving an honest, accurate education,” said Del. Jeff Bourne (D-Richmond) addressing the interim report.

The 19-page report by Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow presents eight pieces of material, mostly from online content or memos from her predecessor, which she writes “promote discriminatory and divisive concepts.”

Several portions were published on the “Ed Equity VA” webpage from the Virginia Department of Education.

“Numerous resources within EdEquityVA employ the concept that current discrimination is needed to address past discrimination. (Treating people differently based on skin color to remedy old/previous discrimination.) [sic],” the report reads.

The report also cites lists of resources complied by the previous education department to help instruction teachers and school leaders on how to have conversations surrounding race and current events. The report says a few of them include references to Critical Race Theory or are by authors who promote the discipline.

The interim report does not mention any examples of “divisive concepts” included in the curriculum directly taught to Virginia public school students. Balow writes, ”we will need to proactively review policies, practices, and pedagogies around the state to uphold the Civil Rights Act and comport with Executive Order One.”

A second report is due 90-day following the issuance of Executive Order One, which Youngkin signed on his first day in office.

Del. Cordoza sponsored a bill that would have banned teaching “divisive concepts” in public schools through state law. Senate Democrats defeated the bill and others like it during committee hearings on multiple occasions.

“The governor has made it clear, he wants us to teach Black history. All of it,” he said. “This is not an anti-CRT bill, this is not about earning Black history. This is about promoting Black history because teaching Black history doesn’t discriminate against anyone.”

Meanwhile, Monday marked the launch of a Black History Book Drive, sponsored by the League of Conservation Voters and RISE for Youth. The drive aims to collect books by Black authors and deal with social justice issues to distribute to Virginia students.

The governor’s interim report was clearly central to the movement, according to multiple speakers at the launch.

“While some would desire to piecemeal our history, we know it is the time for truth-telling,” said Del. Delores McQuinn (D-Richmond).

“If that is the path we’re unfortunately attempting to take, I’m so grateful to be a part of this effort to ensure that the voices of Black authors, and that Black history is indeed ingrained in our youth,” said Valerie Slater, Executive Director of RISE for Youth.

The book drive runs through March 9 and you can find more information here.

You can read the full interim report here.