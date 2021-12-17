Why Richmond-based Avail Vapor closed all its stores
Avail Vapor’s Carytown location, which was among the last of the e-cigarette retailer’s stores, was permanently closed by late October.
RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond’s vaping heavyweight has thrown in the towel on brick-and-mortar retail. Locally-based Avail Vapor, which peaked about a year ago with nearly 100 stores in a dozen states, recently completed its exit from the retail storefront market altogether by selling or shuttering all of its locations. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
