Why President Biden and the First Lady will be in Virginia Sunday

Posted at 12:31 PM, Nov 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-16 12:31:32-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. -- The White House has announced that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Virginia this weekend.

The First Family will travel to Naval Station Norfolk and Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads. There the President and First Lady will participate in a "Friendsgiving" dinner with servicemembers and military families. The dinner is a park of the White House's 'Joining Forces' initiative.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

