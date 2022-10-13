Why police shut down affordable housing event in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A housing event at an apartment complex in Petersburg Thursday morning was shut down by police and firefighters.

It happened when the Petersburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority opened the wait list for affordable housing at the Pecan Acres apartment complex.

Officials said that so many people showed up for the event that some of the surrounding streets were backed up with traffic, which they said made it difficult for firetrucks to pass through.

One woman who said she was in line by 6 a.m. reported that there other people ahead of her.

Nathaniel Pride, the executive director of the PRHA said that the response emphasizes the need in Petersburg.

“This should demonstrate that there's more need for affordable housing,” Pride said. “People were applying for affordable housing.”

Pride said 200 applications and 2,000 affordable housing vouchers were available at the event.

