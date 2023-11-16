Why part of I-95 south in Hanover County is closed Thursday morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- Part of Interstate 95's is closed currently in Hanover County due to a vehicle crash.

Virginia Department of Transportation officials say that all southbound and northbound travel lanes are closed near Route 54 (mile marker 92) due to the crash.

Traffic is being diverted off of Exit 92 and commuters are told to expect delays and seek other routes.

CBS 6 is reaching out to officials to find out more about how the crash happened and when the interstate will reopen.

