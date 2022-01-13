Why late mail deliveries are leaving these communities concerned for their health

EMPORIA COUNTY, Va. -- Some residents in Emporia and Greensville County have been having trouble with their US Mail deliveries, leaving some without important deliveries.

"When your mail is held for over a week with no explanation, come on," Dennis Miles, one concerned resident, said.

Some haven't received mail at their homes in over two weeks.

"It's been very sporadic for several weeks but I haven't received any mail since last Friday. Tomorrow will be a week," Robert Gizzard, another resident, said.

Nancy Mitchell drove to the Post Office on Thursday to mail several bills, concerned that they wouldn't be picked up from her mailbox. To her dismay, she left the post office with her bills after she was told that they could not sell her a roll of stamps at that time.

However, residents are concerned by more than just late bills.

The lack of mail means that medication is not being delivered in a timely manner.

"My husband's medication was held up for five days that was sent from the VA," Martha Dodd-Slippy said.

Lee Seymour was so concerned by the problem that he took matters into his own hands.

"There's medicine that I receive through the mail that I'm not getting and what I've done is gone ahead and had the prescription switched over to Walmart here so that I will maintain my preventative medicines," Seymour said.

In the past, some customers said that they were able to get their medicine handed to them by a postal worker at the counter. However, a note recently posted said that is no longer the case. Customers are now searching for answers.

"The postmaster should address this community with what her challenges are and what we can do to help her fix it," Dennis Miles said.

The postmaster in Emporia and the Post Office spokesperson for Central Virginia have not responded for comment on these issues at this time.

Several citizens said that they have contacted a U.S. congressman, a House delegate and incoming Attorney General Jason Miyares to ask for help.