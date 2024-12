MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- Midlothian restaurant 21 Spoons is planning to shutter later this month unless it can find a buyer to take the reins and keep it alive.

Owner Ann Butler said she is stepping away from the business at 13568 Waterford Place because it has become too challenging to run the restaurant and oversee the other arms of her Edible Education Group, which includes selling portable kitchens and offering culinary classes for kids.

