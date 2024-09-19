Health department officials worried about spike in whooping cough cases in Virginia

Health Care experts are sounding the alarm on a highly contagious respiratory disease on the rise in Virginia. It comes about as cases of whooping cough have tripled compared to last year which has infected more than 12,000 people in the U.S this year.

Virginia is seeing one of the biggest spikes: from 66 cases last year to nearly 400 cases in 2024, five times the rate.

According to VDH anyone can get whooping cough but it's most dangerous for children under one. Virginia is seeing one of the biggest spikes and they say the increase is driven by outbreaks in group settings.

Meredith Robinson, VDH and Vaccine Preventable Disease Coordinator said, "Some complications can include pneumonia and even rib fracture due to the severity of coughing. We really want people to seek care and speak with their doctor if they believe they have pertussis."

Watch related video: Seminar puts spotlight on women's health, cancer risks: 'Knowledge is power'

'Knowledge is power:' Seminar puts spotlight on women's health, cancer risks

Whooping cough is a scary sound no parent wants to hear. News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones spoke with Meridith who says pertussis also known as whooping cough can spread by people coughing or sneezing while in close contact with others, who then breathe in the bacteria.

With school now back in session, Meredith says it's important for parents to monitor sickness among your kids.

"Pertussis is characterized by severe cough that can last over a month and some people can confuse this or believe that it's COVID, or long COVID so seeking care as soon as possible to distinguish it from other respiratory illnesses is really important especially as we enter the fall and winter," said Meredith.

Babies with whooping cough may show other symptoms like pausing between breaths or turning blue from lack of oxygen. Children and adults can experience fainting, vomiting or difficulty breathing.

VDH leaders say testing is available. If you have a cough that isn't going away or having severe coughing fits you should see your doctor. She said these symptoms sometimes can be confused with other respiratory illnesses, so getting tested is the best way to distinguish between them. She urges parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as they are back in the classroom.

Watch related video: Mom of fentanyl poisoned man says more education is needed