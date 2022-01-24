Who killed Patricia Gaugler? Woman, 28, found dead on a gravel trail

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has asked for help finding the person who killed a woman more than 40 years ago.

Patricia Eve Gaugler, 28, was found dead on September 29, 1980.

"[She] was found deceased on a gravel trail off of Greenwood Church Road in the area of what is now Wesley’s Court," Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Lt. James Cooper wrote. "She was last seen at the Ashland Sunoco gas station at East Patrick Henry Road near I-95 on September 29, 1980, around 3 p.m."

Gaugler was traveling from Pennsylvania to live with family near Richmond.

Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Patricia Eve Gaugler

Anyone with information was asked to call Investigator Josiah Robertson at 804-365-6396 or the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.