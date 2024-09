Most of Henrico shopping center White Oak Village sold for $63M

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The bulk of a sprawling Sandston-area shopping center has changed hands. Last week White Oak Village at 4501-4591 Laburnum Ave. sold for $63.5 million, Henrico records show. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense. EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

