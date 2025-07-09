21-year-old arrested in Colonial Heights boat ramp shooting that left man in critical condition

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Police have arrested a Petersburg man in connection with shootings at two city parks that left one victim in critical condition.

Tariq Nazir-Ernest Walker, 21, faces 14 charges related to the July 2 shootings at White Bank Park and Fort Clifton Park.

Police and paramedics responded to White Bank Park after reports of a shooting and found the victim in the water, more than a football field away from the boat ramp.

The victim told police he went into the water and marsh area of Swift Creek to escape from the gunman, who shot him more than half a dozen times.

Detectives say after shooting the victim, who was in a boat at the time, Walker went into a nearby parking lot and shot at a second person but missed.

Police say Walker had fired several shots at Fort Clifton Park before going to White Bank Park.

"We have witnesses that put him around Fort Clifton just firing off rounds. Not at a specific individual just at the park," said Sgt. Desiree McCurry of the Colonial Heights Police.

Walker's charges include four counts of felony shooting in a public place, three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, felony use of a firearm in a robbery, felony malicious wounding, and felony concealed carry.

He is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.

