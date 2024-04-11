Richmond teen shot while watching basketball dies

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that a 16-year-old boy that was shot Wednesday afternoon watching others play basketball has died.

Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that the 16-year-old was walking through a courtyard in the Whitcomb Court neighborhood when the shots ran out. Other teens were in the line of fire playing basketball but were not injured in the shooting.

The Richmond Virginia Branch of the NAACP released the following statement to CBS 6:

A teen of Richmond, Virginia was tragically shot yesterday in Whitcomb Court. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, prompting widespread concern and a call to action for increased efforts to address gun violence. This senseless act of violence has not only robbed another young man of his future but has also left a profound impact on his family, friends, and neighbors. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. As we mourn the loss of another young life to gun violence, it is imperative that we come together as a community to demand action. We must work tirelessly to prevent such tragedies from happening again and ensure that our streets are safe for all residents, especially our youth. James JJ Minor, President, Richmond Virginia Branch NAACP

If you have any information about the shooting, Richmond police ask you to call Major Crimes Detective Michael Ahnstrom at (804) 646-3913 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

